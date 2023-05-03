Seacor Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

