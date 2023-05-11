Scynexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

