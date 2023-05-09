SciPlay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The digital games developer posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.9 million.

