With continuing layoffs and talks of a recession, many people are concerned about their job security and want to be prepared. One way to stay a step ahead of the current economic situation is by evaluating your current company’s condition. But what are the signs a company is in financial trouble?

It can be a hard question to answer if you don’t work in the financial department of your organization. You may not know if the company’s bills are being paid on time and your company may not be big enough to track their stock. However, there are other signs that can alert you to potential trouble. Here are eight scary signs your company is in trouble. If your company exhibits these, you may consider switching jobs.

Your Raise Request Was Rejected

If you have worked in the same role for over a year without a raise and your recent raise request was rejected, this could be a sign that your company is in trouble. You should ask your manager when you can follow up regarding your raise, in case it’s due to a set annual department budget. However, if your boss can’t give you a timeframe or even confesses that they don’t have the money to give you a raise at this time, this is a sign that your company is struggling financially.

New Company Leadership

Many times, when a company is struggling financially, it will bring on a new team of leaders to make budgeting and department changes in the hopes that will turn things around. If the CEO or president in your organization has recently been let go or has resigned, this is a red flag that your company is struggling to keep afloat financially. Do some research online or talk to your professional network to find out why there was a change in leadership.

High Employee Turnover

A high rate of employee turnover could also be another clue that the company you work for is struggling. This could be due to low wages, but it could also indicate other serious issues such as a lack of good leadership or a toxic work environment. If you notice that new employees don’t last long, we recommend speaking to trusted co-workers in those departments to find out what the issue is.

Your Paycheck Is Late

Generally, even struggling companies will make sure that they pay their employees first before handling other bills. If you are receiving your paycheck late and it wasn’t previously announced due to a holiday or some other event, this is a pretty clear indication that your company is in trouble.

Roles and Departments Were Merged

Another red flag that your company is struggling financially is when roles and departments are merged instead of bringing on new hires. Has your department been asked to take on the tasks and projects of another department? Or has your manager asked you to take on additional tasks that really belong to a different job? This could be a clue that your company can’t afford to make the new hires that are really needed for everything to work smoothly.

Your Projects Are on Hold

Have you been waiting for approval on purchasing new software? Have your additional projects been put on hold until further notice? If you find that the company only wants you to handle the basics of your job description and is no longer promoting upgrades and new ideas, this is another sign that there could be financial issues.

Lack of Transparency

Have there been a lot of whispers and closed-door meetings at your organization? While this doesn’t always mean a company is in trouble, it does mean that something is going on. Additionally, if there is a lack of transparency about company goals and planning, this could mean that there are some difficult conversations happening and they aren’t sure what the future of the company looks like.

Morale Is Low

When morale is low in an organization, this is always a sign that the company is in trouble. Are there whispers of layoffs at your company? Is morale low due to one of the signs listed above? No matter what the reason, working at an organization with low morale isn’t sustainable in the long run.

If you find that your company shows signs of financial trouble, you should consider updating your personal marketing documents such as your resume and portfolio. Then, activate your professional network and start inquiring about jobs that may be available that are not currently listed online. These steps will help you be prepared for potential layoffs and for finding a job at an organization that isn’t struggling.

