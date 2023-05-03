Sapiens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.1 million.

