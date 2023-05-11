Sanmina: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Thursday reported net income of $79.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Thursday reported net income of $79.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

