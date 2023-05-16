San Juan Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported net income of $36 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported net income of $36 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.