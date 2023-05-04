Live Radio
Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:58 AM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $40.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $918.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889 million.

