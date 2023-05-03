Live Radio
Safety Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 5:57 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $213.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

