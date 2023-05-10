Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.3 million in its…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.3 million in its first quarter.

The company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $60.9 million.

