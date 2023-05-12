Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sabesp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sabesp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 2:32 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Thursday reported profit of $143.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The waste management company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

