RXO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income that was less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

