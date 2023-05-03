Royal Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $63.9 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $63.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period.

