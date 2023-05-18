Ross Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $371.2…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $371.2 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $4.77 to $4.99 per share.

