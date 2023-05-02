Rocky Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398,000 in…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398,000 in its first quarter.

The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.