Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its first quarter.

The Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $666.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.6 million.

