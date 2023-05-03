RMR Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.5 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 49 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $208.4 million in the period.

