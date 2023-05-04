Rithm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $89.9 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $89.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $783.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $807.9 million.

