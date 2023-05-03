Ring Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported profit of $32.7…

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $88.1 million in the period.

