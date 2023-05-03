Revolve Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $279.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.