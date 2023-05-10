Live Radio
Repay Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:21 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.4 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $272 million to $288 million.

