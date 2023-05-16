Remodeling Projects to Make Aging in Place Easier

For many seniors, aging in place is preferable to moving to a care facility. And the reasons are as emotional…

For many seniors, aging in place is preferable to moving to a care facility. And the reasons are as emotional as they are financial.

In 2021, on a national level, the median annual cost of an assisted living facility was $54,000, according to aging financial solution firm Genworth’s Cost of Care Survey. Meanwhile, the median cost of a shared nursing home room was $94,900, and the median cost of a private nursing home room was $108,405.

But it’s not just money that motivates many seniors and their families to advocate for aging in place. Nicole Hernandez, DPT, a writer and physical therapist who has written extensively for the National Council on Aging, says that when it comes to making these types of decisions, “we have to think about the social health and the mental health of the person, too.”

As Hernandez explains, many seniors prefer to age in their own homes because that allows them to stay in their comfort zone. It also helps them stay connected to their communities.

“It’s important for people to maintain their routines,” Hernandez says. Many seniors struggle with mental health issues as their physical health deteriorates. So keeping them in their preferred environment is key.

That said, you may need to make some adjustments to your loved one’s home if their goal is to age in place. Here are some investments worth making.

1. Add Plenty of Lighting

As people age, their eyesight tends to worsen, says Hernandez. And not being able to see could lead to injury.

A big part of aging in place safely is identifying fall risks, says Hernandez. And inadequate lighting is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Do a walk-through of the home at different times of the day to determine which areas need the most light. You may also want to set up lighting that’s voice-controlled. That way, your loved one won’t have to fumble around looking for a light switch.

2. Make Big Changes in the Bathroom

“Bathrooms can be hazardous,” Hernandez says, in the context of aging in place. Not only are there many hard surfaces that do a poor job of cushioning falls, but those surfaces can be slippery.

“A bathroom can be a scary place to have someone navigate by themself,” says Hernandez. That’s why grab bars can be so helpful. However, Hernandez says it’s important to have your older loved one involved in the process of installing grab bars.

“You want the grab bar to be somewhere they’re reaching for naturally,” she explains. So have your loved one go through the motions of using the toilet, sink and shower so you can see where to best position those bars.

Hernandez also recommends installing a taller toilet so your loved one doesn’t have to bend down as far to use it or expend as much energy to get up from it. If that’s not feasible, another option is to install a toilet riser, which essentially lifts the surface of an existing toilet to achieve a similar effect.

Walk-in showers are another important bathroom modification to consider. Eliminating the need to step up over a tub could make your loved one’s bathroom a much safer environment. That said, home improvement company Fixr estimates the cost of a walk-in shower at $3,500 to $15,000, with the average national cost coming in at $9,000. The amount you’ll spend will hinge on factors like the size of the shower and whether you’re using a prefabricated one or one that’s custom-made.

Also, Hernandez recommends installing a shower seat if one will fit. Someone who can bathe while sitting is generally less likely to fall.

Finally, Hernandez says, make sure your loved one’s bathroom has adequate ventilation. “Having a good ventilation system in the bathroom is important to improve visibility and prevent moisture from sitting on tiles, making them slippery,” she says.

3. Invest in a Friendlier Bed

The simple act of getting in and out of bed can be a struggle for older people with mobility issues. Hernandez suggests replacing a softer mattress with a firmer one, which is easier to get up and down from. You can also get a higher box spring so there’s less bending involved.

Another option to look at is bed rails. Similar to the grab bars you’d put in a bathroom, these simply attach to a bed, making it easier and faster to get up.

The latter is important, Hernandez says, because in her experience, when seniors need to get from the bedroom to the bathroom in the middle of the night, it often can’t wait. “A lot of falls happen when seniors are rushing to the bathroom during the night,” she says. Making it easy to get out of bed could help prevent accidents related to not just incontinence, but muscle injuries.

But also, you may need to consider some changes if your loved one’s bedroom isn’t bathroom-adjacent. That could mean converting a den or family room to a bedroom for quicker bathroom access.

4. Widen the Doorways

Some older people rely on walkers or other devices to move around their homes. If your loved one has an older home with narrow doorways, widening them may become necessary to allow for a smooth passage and prevent bumps and injury.

Assurance Builders, a Tucson, Arizona, company, says the average cost to widen a door can range from $300 to $2,500 and up. But your cost will depend on different factors that include the type of door and doorway you’re working with and how much additional space is needed.

5. Install a Chair Lift

Single-floor living is generally ideal for people who are aging in place. But if your loved one has stairs in their home, navigating them could get difficult. The average cost to install a stair lift is $6,000, but prices range from $2,000 to $20,000, according to HomeAdvisor. Standard straight lifts less than 15 feet long run $2,000 to $8,000, while you’ll pay $9,500 to $20,000 for a longer or curved model.

Although the higher end of that range is pretty steep, as Hernandez says, when it comes to allowing a loved one to age in place, “a more expensive modification could be a worthy investment.”

