Remark Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The global digital media company posted revenue of $826,000 in the period.

