Red Rock Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $44.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $433.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

