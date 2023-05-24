Red Robin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $418 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.2 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRGB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.