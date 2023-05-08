Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Monday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Monday reported a loss of $65.3 million in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

