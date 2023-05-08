Ready Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $217.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.2 million.

