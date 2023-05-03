Rayonier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million. The…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $179.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198 million.

