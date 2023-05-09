Rapid7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $189 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $773 million to $779 million.

