Ramaco Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $166.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

