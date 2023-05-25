Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $522.7 million, or $7.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.