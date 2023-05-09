RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $390.6 million in the period.

