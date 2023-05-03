Radian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $157.8 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $157.8 million in its first quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $294.1 million.

