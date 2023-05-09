Rackspace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $612 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $612 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $2.87. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $758.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $735 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

