QuidelOrtho: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $846.1 million in the period.

