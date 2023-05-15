Live Radio
Quest Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:09 PM

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The recycling company posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

