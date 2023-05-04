Quaker Chemical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $29.5…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $29.5 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $500.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.