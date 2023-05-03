Live Radio
Qiagen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:18 PM

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $485.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

