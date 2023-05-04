Puma Biotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.

