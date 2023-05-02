Prudential: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $3.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.66 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $15.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.