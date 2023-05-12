Provectus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $828,000 in…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $828,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $205,000 in the period.

