Pros Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pros Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $72.2 million to $73.2 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $297 million.

