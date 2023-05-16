ProQR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.6 million…

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $702,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $703,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRQR

