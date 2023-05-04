Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7.3…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $386.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.2 million.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

