PrimeEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

