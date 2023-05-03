Preformed Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share.

The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $181.8 million in the period.

