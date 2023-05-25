CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|607
|616½
|599
|604
|—2¼
|Sep
|620½
|629
|611¾
|617¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|637½
|647
|630¾
|636½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|652½
|660¼
|645½
|651¼
|+¼
|May
|657¾
|666¼
|652¾
|658¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|660½
|668¼
|656¼
|661¾
|+1½
|Dec
|679¼
|689
|679¼
|682½
|+¼
|May
|694
|694
|694
|694
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 78,009.
|Wed.’s sales 98,957
|Wed.’s open int 384,360,
|up 4,907
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|587½
|593
|583½
|589¼
|+2
|Sep
|515
|518½
|508
|511
|—4¼
|Dec
|520
|523¼
|513½
|517
|—3
|Mar
|528¾
|532¼
|523¼
|526½
|—3
|May
|535
|538
|529
|532
|—3
|Jul
|535
|539½
|531
|534¼
|—2½
|Sep
|509¼
|511
|505½
|505½
|—2¾
|Dec
|505
|506½
|500½
|503
|—2¼
|Dec
|472½
|472¾
|471
|471
|—3
|Est. sales 244,241.
|Wed.’s sales 357,203
|Wed.’s open int 1,312,355,
|up 12,514
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|328¼
|342½
|327½
|335
|+5¼
|Sep
|343
|345
|337½
|337½
|+3½
|Dec
|347¾
|354½
|346¼
|348¼
|+3½
|Mar
|357½
|357½
|357½
|357½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 539.
|Wed.’s sales 418
|Wed.’s open int 4,751,
|up 54
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1324¼
|1333½
|1305
|1321½
|—3
|Aug
|1257½
|1264¼
|1235¾
|1248¾
|—10
|Sep
|1195¾
|1198¼
|1173¾
|1183¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|1185
|1185½
|1163¼
|1173½
|—11½
|Jan
|1193½
|1195¼
|1173¼
|1183¾
|—11
|Mar
|1196
|1197¼
|1177
|1186½
|—11
|May
|1199½
|1201½
|1182½
|1191¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|1206
|1206½
|1188¼
|1196¾
|—9½
|Nov
|1155¾
|1160½
|1145
|1150¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|1122
|1122
|1122
|1122
|—2¼
|Nov
|1095
|1095
|1095
|1095
|+3¾
|Est. sales 220,118.
|Wed.’s sales 190,392
|Wed.’s open int 653,602,
|up 2,354
