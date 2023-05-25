CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 607 616½ 599 604 —2¼ Sep 620½ 629 611¾ 617¼ —1¾ Dec 637½ 647 630¾ 636½ — ¾ Mar 652½ 660¼ 645½ 651¼ +¼ May 657¾ 666¼ 652¾ 658¾ +1¼ Jul 660½ 668¼ 656¼ 661¾ +1½ Dec 679¼ 689 679¼ 682½ +¼ May 694 694 694 694 — ¼ Est. sales 78,009. Wed.’s sales 98,957 Wed.’s open int 384,360, up 4,907 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 587½ 593 583½ 589¼ +2 Sep 515 518½ 508 511 —4¼ Dec 520 523¼ 513½ 517 —3 Mar 528¾ 532¼ 523¼ 526½ —3 May 535 538 529 532 —3 Jul 535 539½ 531 534¼ —2½ Sep 509¼ 511 505½ 505½ —2¾ Dec 505 506½ 500½ 503 —2¼ Dec 472½ 472¾ 471 471 —3 Est. sales 244,241. Wed.’s sales 357,203 Wed.’s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 328¼ 342½ 327½ 335 +5¼ Sep 343 345 337½ 337½ +3½ Dec 347¾ 354½ 346¼ 348¼ +3½ Mar 357½ 357½ 357½ 357½ +1¾ Est. sales 539. Wed.’s sales 418 Wed.’s open int 4,751, up 54 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1324¼ 1333½ 1305 1321½ —3 Aug 1257½ 1264¼ 1235¾ 1248¾ —10 Sep 1195¾ 1198¼ 1173¾ 1183¾ —11¾ Nov 1185 1185½ 1163¼ 1173½ —11½ Jan 1193½ 1195¼ 1173¼ 1183¾ —11 Mar 1196 1197¼ 1177 1186½ —11 May 1199½ 1201½ 1182½ 1191¼ —10¾ Jul 1206 1206½ 1188¼ 1196¾ —9½ Nov 1155¾ 1160½ 1145 1150¾ —8¾ Nov 1122 1122 1122 1122 —2¼ Nov 1095 1095 1095 1095 +3¾ Est. sales 220,118. Wed.’s sales 190,392 Wed.’s open int 653,602, up 2,354

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.