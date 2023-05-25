Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 25, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 607 616½ 599 604 —2¼
Sep 620½ 629 611¾ 617¼ —1¾
Dec 637½ 647 630¾ 636½ ¾
Mar 652½ 660¼ 645½ 651¼
May 657¾ 666¼ 652¾ 658¾ +1¼
Jul 660½ 668¼ 656¼ 661¾ +1½
Dec 679¼ 689 679¼ 682½
May 694 694 694 694 ¼
Est. sales 78,009. Wed.’s sales 98,957
Wed.’s open int 384,360, up 4,907
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 587½ 593 583½ 589¼ +2
Sep 515 518½ 508 511 —4¼
Dec 520 523¼ 513½ 517 —3
Mar 528¾ 532¼ 523¼ 526½ —3
May 535 538 529 532 —3
Jul 535 539½ 531 534¼ —2½
Sep 509¼ 511 505½ 505½ —2¾
Dec 505 506½ 500½ 503 —2¼
Dec 472½ 472¾ 471 471 —3
Est. sales 244,241. Wed.’s sales 357,203
Wed.’s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 328¼ 342½ 327½ 335 +5¼
Sep 343 345 337½ 337½ +3½
Dec 347¾ 354½ 346¼ 348¼ +3½
Mar 357½ 357½ 357½ 357½ +1¾
Est. sales 539. Wed.’s sales 418
Wed.’s open int 4,751, up 54
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1324¼ 1333½ 1305 1321½ —3
Aug 1257½ 1264¼ 1235¾ 1248¾ —10
Sep 1195¾ 1198¼ 1173¾ 1183¾ —11¾
Nov 1185 1185½ 1163¼ 1173½ —11½
Jan 1193½ 1195¼ 1173¼ 1183¾ —11
Mar 1196 1197¼ 1177 1186½ —11
May 1199½ 1201½ 1182½ 1191¼ —10¾
Jul 1206 1206½ 1188¼ 1196¾ —9½
Nov 1155¾ 1160½ 1145 1150¾ —8¾
Nov 1122 1122 1122 1122 —2¼
Nov 1095 1095 1095 1095 +3¾
Est. sales 220,118. Wed.’s sales 190,392
Wed.’s open int 653,602, up 2,354

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

