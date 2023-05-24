CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 621 624½ 602¼ 606¾ —15½ Sep 634¾ 636¾ 615½ 619¾ —14¾ Dec 651½ 653½ 633½ 637½ —14 Mar 666 667 647½ 651½ —13½ May 670¼ 673¼ 654½ 657¾ —14 Jul 674 675 657¼ 661 —12¾ Dec 697½ 697½ 679¾ 680½ —14 May 694¼ 694¼ 694¼ 694¼ —10¼ Est. sales 84,363. Tue.’s sales 91,771 Tue.’s open int 379,453, up 1,931 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 577 589¾ 574 586 +8½ Sep 511¾ 521¼ 509¼ 513¼ +1¼ Dec 517¼ 527¼ 515½ 518¾ +2 Mar 526¼ 536¼ 525 528 +1¾ May 532¼ 541¾ 530¾ 533¾ +1¾ Jul 535½ 543¾ 532¾ 535½ +1½ Sep 509½ 515 508 508¼ —1 Dec 506¼ 510¾ 501½ 504 — ½ Dec 474½ 479¼ 472 473 — ¾ Jul 487¾ 487¾ 487¾ 487¾ +4 Dec 467 467½ 467 467½ +1¼ Est. sales 298,577. Tue.’s sales 288,897 Tue.’s open int 1,299,841, up 4,697 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 322 330¼ 322 326½ +5 Sep 330¾ 335 330¾ 334¾ +6½ Dec 342 346¾ 341¾ 341¾ +2 Mar 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ +5 Est. sales 274. Tue.’s sales 903 Tue.’s open int 4,697, up 94 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1322½ 1337¾ 1316 1323½ +1 Aug 1257¼ 1271½ 1250¾ 1257½ —1¼ Sep 1197 1207½ 1189 1195½ —2¾ Nov 1187¼ 1195½ 1178½ 1183¾ —4 Jan 1197 1204¾ 1188½ 1193½ —4 Mar 1198¾ 1206¾ 1190¾ 1195¾ —4½ May 1202¼ 1211 1195¾ 1200 —5 Jul 1208¾ 1215½ 1200¾ 1205¾ —3 Nov 1162¾ 1170¼ 1156 1160 —3¾ Est. sales 157,730. Tue.’s sales 214,291 Tue.’s open int 651,248, up 1,616

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.