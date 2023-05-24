CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|621
|624½
|602¼
|606¾
|—15½
|Sep
|634¾
|636¾
|615½
|619¾
|—14¾
|Dec
|651½
|653½
|633½
|637½
|—14
|Mar
|666
|667
|647½
|651½
|—13½
|May
|670¼
|673¼
|654½
|657¾
|—14
|Jul
|674
|675
|657¼
|661
|—12¾
|Dec
|697½
|697½
|679¾
|680½
|—14
|May
|694¼
|694¼
|694¼
|694¼
|—10¼
|Est. sales 84,363.
|Tue.’s sales 91,771
|Tue.’s open int 379,453,
|up 1,931
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|577
|589¾
|574
|586
|+8½
|Sep
|511¾
|521¼
|509¼
|513¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|517¼
|527¼
|515½
|518¾
|+2
|Mar
|526¼
|536¼
|525
|528
|+1¾
|May
|532¼
|541¾
|530¾
|533¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|535½
|543¾
|532¾
|535½
|+1½
|Sep
|509½
|515
|508
|508¼
|—1
|Dec
|506¼
|510¾
|501½
|504
|—
|½
|Dec
|474½
|479¼
|472
|473
|—
|¾
|Jul
|487¾
|487¾
|487¾
|487¾
|+4
|Dec
|467
|467½
|467
|467½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 298,577.
|Tue.’s sales 288,897
|Tue.’s open int 1,299,841,
|up 4,697
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|322
|330¼
|322
|326½
|+5
|Sep
|330¾
|335
|330¾
|334¾
|+6½
|Dec
|342
|346¾
|341¾
|341¾
|+2
|Mar
|355¼
|355¼
|355¼
|355¼
|+5
|Est. sales 274.
|Tue.’s sales 903
|Tue.’s open int 4,697,
|up 94
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1322½
|1337¾
|1316
|1323½
|+1
|Aug
|1257¼
|1271½
|1250¾
|1257½
|—1¼
|Sep
|1197
|1207½
|1189
|1195½
|—2¾
|Nov
|1187¼
|1195½
|1178½
|1183¾
|—4
|Jan
|1197
|1204¾
|1188½
|1193½
|—4
|Mar
|1198¾
|1206¾
|1190¾
|1195¾
|—4½
|May
|1202¼
|1211
|1195¾
|1200
|—5
|Jul
|1208¾
|1215½
|1200¾
|1205¾
|—3
|Nov
|1162¾
|1170¼
|1156
|1160
|—3¾
|Est. sales 157,730.
|Tue.’s sales 214,291
|Tue.’s open int 651,248,
|up 1,616
