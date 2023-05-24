Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 24, 2023, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 621 624½ 602¼ 606¾ —15½
Sep 634¾ 636¾ 615½ 619¾ —14¾
Dec 651½ 653½ 633½ 637½ —14
Mar 666 667 647½ 651½ —13½
May 670¼ 673¼ 654½ 657¾ —14
Jul 674 675 657¼ 661 —12¾
Dec 697½ 697½ 679¾ 680½ —14
May 694¼ 694¼ 694¼ 694¼ —10¼
Est. sales 84,363. Tue.’s sales 91,771
Tue.’s open int 379,453, up 1,931
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 577 589¾ 574 586 +8½
Sep 511¾ 521¼ 509¼ 513¼ +1¼
Dec 517¼ 527¼ 515½ 518¾ +2
Mar 526¼ 536¼ 525 528 +1¾
May 532¼ 541¾ 530¾ 533¾ +1¾
Jul 535½ 543¾ 532¾ 535½ +1½
Sep 509½ 515 508 508¼ —1
Dec 506¼ 510¾ 501½ 504 ½
Dec 474½ 479¼ 472 473 ¾
Jul 487¾ 487¾ 487¾ 487¾ +4
Dec 467 467½ 467 467½ +1¼
Est. sales 298,577. Tue.’s sales 288,897
Tue.’s open int 1,299,841, up 4,697
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 322 330¼ 322 326½ +5
Sep 330¾ 335 330¾ 334¾ +6½
Dec 342 346¾ 341¾ 341¾ +2
Mar 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ +5
Est. sales 274. Tue.’s sales 903
Tue.’s open int 4,697, up 94
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1322½ 1337¾ 1316 1323½ +1
Aug 1257¼ 1271½ 1250¾ 1257½ —1¼
Sep 1197 1207½ 1189 1195½ —2¾
Nov 1187¼ 1195½ 1178½ 1183¾ —4
Jan 1197 1204¾ 1188½ 1193½ —4
Mar 1198¾ 1206¾ 1190¾ 1195¾ —4½
May 1202¼ 1211 1195¾ 1200 —5
Jul 1208¾ 1215½ 1200¾ 1205¾ —3
Nov 1162¾ 1170¼ 1156 1160 —3¾
Est. sales 157,730. Tue.’s sales 214,291
Tue.’s open int 651,248, up 1,616

