CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|626¼
|626½
|605½
|612
|—13½
|Sep
|638½
|638½
|618¼
|624¾
|—13
|Dec
|656¼
|656¼
|636
|643
|—12¾
|Mar
|664¾
|668¾
|651
|658
|—11¾
|May
|671¾
|676
|659¼
|665½
|—11¼
|Jul
|671¼
|674¼
|658¼
|665¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|681¼
|683¾
|666½
|670
|—15
|Dec
|685
|688
|679¼
|685
|—12¼
|Mar
|699½
|707
|694½
|707
|+½
|Est. sales 80,099.
|Wed.’s sales 168,349
|Wed.’s open int 371,308
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|561¼
|561¾
|547
|555¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|496½
|497½
|486¼
|495½
|—1½
|Dec
|499
|502½
|490¾
|501
|+2
|Mar
|509½
|513
|501¼
|511½
|+2
|May
|514¼
|518¾
|507¾
|517½
|+1¾
|Jul
|516¼
|521½
|511¼
|520¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|492½
|498¾
|491¼
|498¾
|+2
|Dec
|490¼
|494¼
|485¾
|494¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|499
|503
|497
|503
|+3
|May
|497
|497
|497
|497
|—5¾
|Dec
|460½
|464½
|460
|464½
|+1¾
|Dec
|455
|455
|455
|455
|—1¼
|Est. sales 350,087.
|Wed.’s sales 540,454
|Wed.’s open int 1,297,722
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|342½
|343
|331
|337½
|—5½
|Sep
|335½
|345
|334¾
|345
|—
|¾
|Dec
|350½
|354½
|344
|350¾
|—3
|Est. sales 417.
|Wed.’s sales 608
|Wed.’s open int 4,574
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1336½
|1348
|1323¼
|1332½
|—4½
|Aug
|1274
|1282¼
|1259½
|1268
|—6¾
|Sep
|1203¾
|1213¾
|1193¼
|1202¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|1187¾
|1195
|1174¼
|1186¾
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1196
|1205
|1185¼
|1196¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|1196
|1208½
|1189
|1199½
|—2¼
|May
|1197½
|1214½
|1195¾
|1206¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|1210¼
|1219¾
|1201½
|1211¼
|—1½
|Nov
|1164
|1168½
|1153
|1162½
|—2½
|Nov
|1125
|1125
|1125
|1125
|+7¾
|Est. sales 201,403.
|Wed.’s sales 270,236
|Wed.’s open int 636,350
