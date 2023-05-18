CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 626¼ 626½ 605½ 612 —13½ Sep 638½ 638½ 618¼ 624¾ —13 Dec 656¼ 656¼ 636 643 —12¾ Mar 664¾ 668¾ 651 658 —11¾ May 671¾ 676 659¼ 665½ —11¼ Jul 671¼ 674¼ 658¼ 665¾ —10¾ Sep 681¼ 683¾ 666½ 670 —15 Dec 685 688 679¼ 685 —12¼ Mar 699½ 707 694½ 707 +½ Est. sales 80,099. Wed.’s sales 168,349 Wed.’s open int 371,308 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 561¼ 561¾ 547 555¼ —6¼ Sep 496½ 497½ 486¼ 495½ —1½ Dec 499 502½ 490¾ 501 +2 Mar 509½ 513 501¼ 511½ +2 May 514¼ 518¾ 507¾ 517½ +1¾ Jul 516¼ 521½ 511¼ 520¼ +1¼ Sep 492½ 498¾ 491¼ 498¾ +2 Dec 490¼ 494¼ 485¾ 494¼ +2¼ Mar 499 503 497 503 +3 May 497 497 497 497 —5¾ Dec 460½ 464½ 460 464½ +1¾ Dec 455 455 455 455 —1¼ Est. sales 350,087. Wed.’s sales 540,454 Wed.’s open int 1,297,722 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 342½ 343 331 337½ —5½ Sep 335½ 345 334¾ 345 — ¾ Dec 350½ 354½ 344 350¾ —3 Est. sales 417. Wed.’s sales 608 Wed.’s open int 4,574 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1336½ 1348 1323¼ 1332½ —4½ Aug 1274 1282¼ 1259½ 1268 —6¾ Sep 1203¾ 1213¾ 1193¼ 1202¾ —3¼ Nov 1187¾ 1195 1174¼ 1186¾ — ¾ Jan 1196 1205 1185¼ 1196¾ —1¼ Mar 1196 1208½ 1189 1199½ —2¼ May 1197½ 1214½ 1195¾ 1206¼ —1¼ Jul 1210¼ 1219¾ 1201½ 1211¼ —1½ Nov 1164 1168½ 1153 1162½ —2½ Nov 1125 1125 1125 1125 +7¾ Est. sales 201,403. Wed.’s sales 270,236 Wed.’s open int 636,350

