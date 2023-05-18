Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 626¼ 626½ 605½ 612 —13½
Sep 638½ 638½ 618¼ 624¾ —13
Dec 656¼ 656¼ 636 643 —12¾
Mar 664¾ 668¾ 651 658 —11¾
May 671¾ 676 659¼ 665½ —11¼
Jul 671¼ 674¼ 658¼ 665¾ —10¾
Sep 681¼ 683¾ 666½ 670 —15
Dec 685 688 679¼ 685 —12¼
Mar 699½ 707 694½ 707
Est. sales 80,099. Wed.’s sales 168,349
Wed.’s open int 371,308
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 561¼ 561¾ 547 555¼ —6¼
Sep 496½ 497½ 486¼ 495½ —1½
Dec 499 502½ 490¾ 501 +2
Mar 509½ 513 501¼ 511½ +2
May 514¼ 518¾ 507¾ 517½ +1¾
Jul 516¼ 521½ 511¼ 520¼ +1¼
Sep 492½ 498¾ 491¼ 498¾ +2
Dec 490¼ 494¼ 485¾ 494¼ +2¼
Mar 499 503 497 503 +3
May 497 497 497 497 —5¾
Dec 460½ 464½ 460 464½ +1¾
Dec 455 455 455 455 —1¼
Est. sales 350,087. Wed.’s sales 540,454
Wed.’s open int 1,297,722
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 342½ 343 331 337½ —5½
Sep 335½ 345 334¾ 345 ¾
Dec 350½ 354½ 344 350¾ —3
Est. sales 417. Wed.’s sales 608
Wed.’s open int 4,574
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1336½ 1348 1323¼ 1332½ —4½
Aug 1274 1282¼ 1259½ 1268 —6¾
Sep 1203¾ 1213¾ 1193¼ 1202¾ —3¼
Nov 1187¾ 1195 1174¼ 1186¾ ¾
Jan 1196 1205 1185¼ 1196¾ —1¼
Mar 1196 1208½ 1189 1199½ —2¼
May 1197½ 1214½ 1195¾ 1206¼ —1¼
Jul 1210¼ 1219¾ 1201½ 1211¼ —1½
Nov 1164 1168½ 1153 1162½ —2½
Nov 1125 1125 1125 1125 +7¾
Est. sales 201,403. Wed.’s sales 270,236
Wed.’s open int 636,350

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up