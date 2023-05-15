CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|635
|663¾
|632½
|657¾
|+22¾
|Sep
|647
|675¼
|645½
|669¾
|+22¼
|Dec
|663½
|691
|662¼
|685½
|+21¼
|Mar
|674½
|701½
|674½
|696¾
|+20¼
|May
|687¾
|707
|686¾
|701¾
|+19¼
|Jul
|678¾
|704¼
|678¾
|700
|+17½
|Sep
|710
|711¾
|707½
|711¾
|+19¾
|Dec
|702½
|727
|702½
|725½
|+18¾
|Jul
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|+11¾
|Est. sales 77,502.
|Fri.’s sales 114,803
|Fri.’s open int 374,924,
|up 3,301
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|581½
|598¾
|581½
|591¼
|+5
|Sep
|507
|519½
|505
|516¼
|+5½
|Dec
|505
|516¼
|503¼
|513¼
|+4½
|Mar
|516
|526¼
|514
|523½
|+4¼
|May
|522
|532½
|520¾
|529¾
|+4
|Jul
|526
|535¾
|524½
|533¼
|+3½
|Sep
|504
|514
|504
|510½
|+1¾
|Dec
|500
|508¾
|500
|504½
|+½
|Mar
|515
|515
|515
|515
|+3¼
|Jul
|518
|518
|518
|518
|+3¼
|Dec
|471½
|472½
|471½
|471½
|+3½
|Dec
|460
|460
|460
|460
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 286,603.
|Fri.’s sales 347,373
|Fri.’s open int 1,295,294,
|up 11,144
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|336¼
|344
|333½
|338¾
|+3½
|Sep
|347¼
|350¼
|343½
|343½
|+1¾
|Dec
|351¾
|358½
|351½
|351½
|+½
|Mar
|366¼
|366¼
|366¼
|366¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|329
|329
|329
|329
|Est. sales 517.
|Fri.’s sales 353
|Fri.’s open int 4,640,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1388¾
|1411½
|1386¼
|1400¾
|+10¾
|Aug
|1315½
|1335¼
|1313
|1327½
|+9¼
|Sep
|1242¼
|1258
|1238½
|1252¼
|+8
|Nov
|1222
|1237¼
|1217¾
|1232½
|+8¾
|Jan
|1232½
|1246¾
|1227¼
|1242¾
|+9
|Mar
|1235
|1250
|1230¼
|1245½
|+7½
|May
|1242½
|1255
|1235¾
|1250¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|1246¾
|1259
|1240
|1254¾
|+6½
|Nov
|1202
|1210¼
|1200
|1206
|+2½
|Jan
|1206¾
|1207
|1204½
|1206¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 157,832.
|Fri.’s sales 222,849
|Fri.’s open int 634,381,
|up 1,454
