CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 635 663¾ 632½ 657¾ +22¾ Sep 647 675¼ 645½ 669¾ +22¼ Dec 663½ 691 662¼ 685½ +21¼ Mar 674½ 701½ 674½ 696¾ +20¼ May 687¾ 707 686¾ 701¾ +19¼ Jul 678¾ 704¼ 678¾ 700 +17½ Sep 710 711¾ 707½ 711¾ +19¾ Dec 702½ 727 702½ 725½ +18¾ Jul 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ +11¾ Est. sales 77,502. Fri.’s sales 114,803 Fri.’s open int 374,924, up 3,301 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 581½ 598¾ 581½ 591¼ +5 Sep 507 519½ 505 516¼ +5½ Dec 505 516¼ 503¼ 513¼ +4½ Mar 516 526¼ 514 523½ +4¼ May 522 532½ 520¾ 529¾ +4 Jul 526 535¾ 524½ 533¼ +3½ Sep 504 514 504 510½ +1¾ Dec 500 508¾ 500 504½ +½ Mar 515 515 515 515 +3¼ Jul 518 518 518 518 +3¼ Dec 471½ 472½ 471½ 471½ +3½ Dec 460 460 460 460 — ¾ Est. sales 286,603. Fri.’s sales 347,373 Fri.’s open int 1,295,294, up 11,144 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 336¼ 344 333½ 338¾ +3½ Sep 347¼ 350¼ 343½ 343½ +1¾ Dec 351¾ 358½ 351½ 351½ +½ Mar 366¼ 366¼ 366¼ 366¼ +4¼ Jul 329 329 329 329 Est. sales 517. Fri.’s sales 353 Fri.’s open int 4,640, up 64 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1388¾ 1411½ 1386¼ 1400¾ +10¾ Aug 1315½ 1335¼ 1313 1327½ +9¼ Sep 1242¼ 1258 1238½ 1252¼ +8 Nov 1222 1237¼ 1217¾ 1232½ +8¾ Jan 1232½ 1246¾ 1227¼ 1242¾ +9 Mar 1235 1250 1230¼ 1245½ +7½ May 1242½ 1255 1235¾ 1250¾ +6¾ Jul 1246¾ 1259 1240 1254¾ +6½ Nov 1202 1210¼ 1200 1206 +2½ Jan 1206¾ 1207 1204½ 1206¼ +¾ Est. sales 157,832. Fri.’s sales 222,849 Fri.’s open int 634,381, up 1,454

