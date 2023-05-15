Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 635 663¾ 632½ 657¾ +22¾
Sep 647 675¼ 645½ 669¾ +22¼
Dec 663½ 691 662¼ 685½ +21¼
Mar 674½ 701½ 674½ 696¾ +20¼
May 687¾ 707 686¾ 701¾ +19¼
Jul 678¾ 704¼ 678¾ 700 +17½
Sep 710 711¾ 707½ 711¾ +19¾
Dec 702½ 727 702½ 725½ +18¾
Jul 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ +11¾
Est. sales 77,502. Fri.’s sales 114,803
Fri.’s open int 374,924, up 3,301
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 581½ 598¾ 581½ 591¼ +5
Sep 507 519½ 505 516¼ +5½
Dec 505 516¼ 503¼ 513¼ +4½
Mar 516 526¼ 514 523½ +4¼
May 522 532½ 520¾ 529¾ +4
Jul 526 535¾ 524½ 533¼ +3½
Sep 504 514 504 510½ +1¾
Dec 500 508¾ 500 504½
Mar 515 515 515 515 +3¼
Jul 518 518 518 518 +3¼
Dec 471½ 472½ 471½ 471½ +3½
Dec 460 460 460 460 ¾
Est. sales 286,603. Fri.’s sales 347,373
Fri.’s open int 1,295,294, up 11,144
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 336¼ 344 333½ 338¾ +3½
Sep 347¼ 350¼ 343½ 343½ +1¾
Dec 351¾ 358½ 351½ 351½
Mar 366¼ 366¼ 366¼ 366¼ +4¼
Jul 329 329 329 329
Est. sales 517. Fri.’s sales 353
Fri.’s open int 4,640, up 64
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1388¾ 1411½ 1386¼ 1400¾ +10¾
Aug 1315½ 1335¼ 1313 1327½ +9¼
Sep 1242¼ 1258 1238½ 1252¼ +8
Nov 1222 1237¼ 1217¾ 1232½ +8¾
Jan 1232½ 1246¾ 1227¼ 1242¾ +9
Mar 1235 1250 1230¼ 1245½ +7½
May 1242½ 1255 1235¾ 1250¾ +6¾
Jul 1246¾ 1259 1240 1254¾ +6½
Nov 1202 1210¼ 1200 1206 +2½
Jan 1206¾ 1207 1204½ 1206¼
Est. sales 157,832. Fri.’s sales 222,849
Fri.’s open int 634,381, up 1,454

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

